Man charged after police investigate reports of 'a lewd act' being carried out in a park in Leamington

He is due to appear in court next month

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:21 pm

A man has been charged after police investigated reports of a ‘lewd act’ in a park in Leamington.

Police said the incident happened in Jephson Gardens yesterday. morning (Monday September 26)

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Officers investigating a report of a man carrying out a lewd act in Jephson Gardens, Leamington yesterday morning have charged a man with outraging public decency.

A man has been charged with outraging public decency

"The 44-year-old from Daventry will appear in court next month.”