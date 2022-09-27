Man charged after police investigate reports of 'a lewd act' being carried out in a park in Leamington
He is due to appear in court next month
A man has been charged after police investigated reports of a ‘lewd act’ in a park in Leamington.
Police said the incident happened in Jephson Gardens yesterday. morning (Monday September 26)
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Officers investigating a report of a man carrying out a lewd act in Jephson Gardens, Leamington yesterday morning have charged a man with outraging public decency.
"The 44-year-old from Daventry will appear in court next month.”