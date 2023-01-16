They seized cocaine and cannabis

The man was stopped in Rugby.

A man has been charged with drug supply offences after officers from Rugby Proactive CID stopped a car in a retail park.

They stopped a car in Elliott’s Field Retail Park last Thursday and seized cannabis, cash and a mobile phone.

Following the arrest the search of a property led to the seizure of cocaine and more cannabis.

Jordan O’Neill, 20, of Coventry, appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

He was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on February 10.