Man charged after Rugby police discovered drugs in house and car

They seized cocaine and cannabis

By Lucie Green
3 hours ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 1:28pm
The man was stopped in Rugby.
The man was stopped in Rugby.

A man has been charged with drug supply offences after officers from Rugby Proactive CID stopped a car in a retail park.

They stopped a car in Elliott’s Field Retail Park last Thursday and seized cannabis, cash and a mobile phone.

Following the arrest the search of a property led to the seizure of cocaine and more cannabis.

Jordan O’Neill, 20, of Coventry, appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

He was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on February 10.

If you see people dealing drugs in Rugby or you are concerned about unusual activity taking place at an address, you can anonymously report any information you have. This can include drug dealings, drug use, or anything else to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/information-about-drugs/