Man charged following drugs search of house in Rugby

A man has been charged following a drugs search of a house in Rugby.

Police searched the house in Lawford Road on Wednesday (June 29) after police suspected a drug deal had taken place there. The search led to the seizure of suspected cocaine.

The occupant at the address, 24-year-old Aston Gibbons, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and two counts possession of cannabis in connection with incident in March and April.