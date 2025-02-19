Man charged following terrifying dog attack in Rugby, which left three people injured

A man has been charged following Sunday's terrifying incident in Rugby, when three dogs reportedly attacked people.

Police received reports at about 3.55pm that loose dogs were attacking a boy's dog in Bath Street - and then they heard that the dogs attacked the boy and passers-by who jumped in to help.

They received puncture wounds to their hands and faces while securing one of the attacking dogs, believed to be an American bulldog.

Today (Tuesday) Warwickshire Police said Jamie Hoggins, aged 33, of Baseley Way in Longford (Coventry), was yesterday charged with:

The scene after gthe attack. Picture: Ellis Berry.

Two charges of having a dog dangerously out of control causing injury - one from 2023 and one from 2025.

An animal welfare offence under Section 9 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Two charges of possession of offensive weapon.

Possession of a Class B drug.

Warwickshire Police said: "Hoggins has been remanded in custody and he is due to appear before Coventry magistrates today, February 19.

"All seized dogs are being cared for in police kennels and assessed for any welfare needs."