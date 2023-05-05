Register
Man charged in connection with supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Leamington

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday May 4)

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 18:31 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 18:31 BST
Harvey William Griffiths, 20, of Britford Close, Birmingham was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A man has been charged in connection with the supply of heroin and crack cocaine after drugs were seized by officers while they were on plain clothed patrols in Leamington.

He was arrested after officers spotted a suspected drug deal in an alleyway near Culworth Close, Leamington, on Wednesday (May 3).

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday May 4) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on June 1.