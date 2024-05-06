Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged after a street attack in Rugby – which reportedly involved a knife.

The victim was taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked with a 'bladed weapon' in Trussell Way at about 3.20am on Sunday (May 5).

Police said earlier that they had arrested a man from Coventry. But in an update this afternoon, a Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “Max Gall, 23 from Lodge Road in Rugby, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He has been remanded until his trial and will appear in Warwick Crown Court on June 6.

"We can confirm there is no wider risk to the public.

"If anyone witnessed the events on Trussell Way or can otherwise help with our investigation, particularly if you have CCTV or dashcam footage, contact us citing Incident 55 of 5 May 2024.

By phone on 101

Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.