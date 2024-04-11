A man has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and knowingly trespassing on premises with the intent to commit a sexual offence following a police investigation.

Paul Anthony Sanders, 36, of Drake Street, Lincoln was charged yesterday (Wednesday April 10) following a series of incidents in Leamington on Saturday (April 6).

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on May 8.

Sanders is alleged to have attempted to rape a woman in her garden in Lillington at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

At around 12.45pm he is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in Newbold Comyn.

And at around 1.15pm he is reported to have tried to force entry to a house in Lillington.

Sanders was arrested in connection with the incidents on Monday (April 8).

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking people living in areas around Mason Avenue Park, Gresham Avenue and Newbold Comyn to check doorbell footage from between 12pm and 7pm on Saturday for anything that looks suspicious or unusual.

Anyone who finds something that may help Warwickshire Police with its enquiries is being asked to go to submit it via: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/forms/tell-us-something-seen-heard/ or call call the force on 101 quoting the incident number 155 of April 6.