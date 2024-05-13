Man charged with arson after fire at a flat in Leamington which saw neighbours evacuated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with arson after fire at a flat in Leamington which saw neighbouring properties evacuated.

William Soldat was arrested and charged after emergency services were called to a fire at his flat in Radford Road yesterday (Sunday May 12).

The 45-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (May 13).

