Man charged with arson after fire at a flat in Leamington which saw neighbours evacuated

Published 13th May 2024, 15:12 BST
William Soldat was arrested and charged after emergency services were called to a fire at his flat in Radford Road yesterday (Sunday May 12).

The 45-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (May 13).

Warwickshire Police said surrounding properties had to be evacuated but that nobody was injured.