Man charged with arson after fire at a flat in Leamington which saw neighbours evacuated
A man has been charged with arson after fire at a flat in Leamington which saw neighbouring properties evacuated.
William Soldat was arrested and charged after emergency services were called to a fire at his flat in Radford Road yesterday (Sunday May 12).
The 45-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (May 13).
Warwickshire Police said surrounding properties had to be evacuated but that nobody was injured.