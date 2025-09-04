Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life after fire at Leamington flats

A man charged has been charge with multiple offences – including arson with the intent to endanger life – after a fire at flats in Leamington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the evening of Saturday August 30, emergency serviced were sent to Ashton Court in Newland Road in Leamington after calls about a fire at one of the flats.

Warwickshire Police said the fire was contained and put out quickly – and said that a short time later that same evening Tomasz Kuzma was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said he has now been charged with the following offences:

Tomasz Kuzma. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

• Arson, recklessly endangering life

• Possession of cannabis

• two counts of criminal damage

He recently appeared in court where he was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing later this month.

To report a crime to Warwickshire Police call 101 or go to the force’s website to submit information online at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/