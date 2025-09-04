Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life after fire at Leamington flats

By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2025, 09:51 BST
A man charged has been charge with multiple offences – including arson with the intent to endanger life – after a fire at flats in Leamington.

During the evening of Saturday August 30, emergency serviced were sent to Ashton Court in Newland Road in Leamington after calls about a fire at one of the flats.

Warwickshire Police said the fire was contained and put out quickly – and said that a short time later that same evening Tomasz Kuzma was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Officers said he has now been charged with the following offences:

Tomasz Kuzma. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Policeplaceholder image
Tomasz Kuzma. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

• Arson, recklessly endangering life

• Possession of cannabis

• two counts of criminal damage

He recently appeared in court where he was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing later this month.

To report a crime to Warwickshire Police call 101 or go to the force’s website to submit information online at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/

