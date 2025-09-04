Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life after fire at Leamington flats
During the evening of Saturday August 30, emergency serviced were sent to Ashton Court in Newland Road in Leamington after calls about a fire at one of the flats.
Warwickshire Police said the fire was contained and put out quickly – and said that a short time later that same evening Tomasz Kuzma was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Officers said he has now been charged with the following offences:
• Arson, recklessly endangering life
• Possession of cannabis
• two counts of criminal damage
He recently appeared in court where he was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing later this month.
