Man charged with attempted murder as more than 100 officers raid site in Ryton

A man has been charged with attempted murder, several suspects have been remanded in custody and others transferred to immigration for offences following a significant operation at Woodside Park near Ryton on Dunsmore yesterday (Thursday).

More than 100 officers entered the site just after 5.30am on the morning of May 22 – making eight arrests, seizing six vehicles and suspected stolen property together with thousands of pounds in cash.

Of those arrested, 28-year-old James Galbraith, of Limerick in Ireland, has been charged with attempted murder and threats to kill and has been remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court on June 20.

Warwickshire Police also arrested a 44-year-old John Brown of Woodside Park for failing to appear in court for drug driving offences and 52-year-old Andrew Poyser of Belmont Road in Coventry for failing to appear in court for a case of grievous bodily harm. Both have been remanded in custody.

A 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of theft as part of an investigation into shop thefts totalling around £25,000 of goods stolen have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A 39-year-old man on suspicion of theft after suspected stolen goods were found in a caravan has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Two men arrested for immigration offences have now been transferred to immigration services.