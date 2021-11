A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into car key burglaries in Leamington and Snitterfield.

A man has been charged with four burglary and theft offences.

Robert Wood, of Waggon Walk, Birmingham was charged with two counts of burglary dwelling and theft - no violence; two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 31-year-old has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court later today (Tuesday).