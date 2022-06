He is due to reappear in court later this month

A man has been charged with burglary in connection with incident that happened in Warwick and Leamington at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Ewart, aged 37 of Coventry, was charged appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday June 20) and will next appear at the same court on June 28.