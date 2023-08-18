Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Man charged with burgling Leamington home while occupant was still inside

It happened earlier in the week.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

A man is due in court today (Friday August 18) after allegedly breaking into a home in Leamington.

Police responded to a report from the occupant of the home in Willes Road that there was a man in her house on Monday (August 15)

Michael Atkins was arrested later in the day and charged with burglary and failing to provide a sample for a class A drugs test.

The 42-year-old man of no fixed abode was due at Coventry Magistrates' Court today.