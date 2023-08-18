Man charged with burgling Leamington home while occupant was still inside
It happened earlier in the week.
A man is due in court today (Friday August 18) after allegedly breaking into a home in Leamington.
Police responded to a report from the occupant of the home in Willes Road that there was a man in her house on Monday (August 15)
Michael Atkins was arrested later in the day and charged with burglary and failing to provide a sample for a class A drugs test.
The 42-year-old man of no fixed abode was due at Coventry Magistrates' Court today.