Man charged with false imprisonment and assaulting an emergency worker after incidents in Hatton and Kenilworth

The 40-year-old has been remanded and will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Thursday)

By News Reporter
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:35 am
A man has been charged with false imprisonment and assaulting an emergency worker after incidents in Hatton and Kenilworth.

A man has been charged with false imprisonment and assaulting an emergency worker after incidents in Hatton and Kenilworth.

A Coventry man is set to appear in court after being charged with multiple offences.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Carl Swinburn, of Lower Ford Street, Coventry has been charged with:

- Two counts of false imprisonment

- Three counts of criminal damage

- One count of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The 40-year-old has been remanded and will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).

It follows an incident in Hatton on Saturday (December 18) and an incident in Kenilworth on Wednesday (December 22).