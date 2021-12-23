Man charged with false imprisonment and assaulting an emergency worker after incidents in Hatton and Kenilworth

A man has been charged with false imprisonment and assaulting an emergency worker after incidents in Hatton and Kenilworth.
A Coventry man is set to appear in court after being charged with multiple offences.
Carl Swinburn, of Lower Ford Street, Coventry has been charged with:
- Two counts of false imprisonment
- Three counts of criminal damage
- One count of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
The 40-year-old has been remanded and will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).
It follows an incident in Hatton on Saturday (December 18) and an incident in Kenilworth on Wednesday (December 22).