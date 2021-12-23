Man charged with false imprisonment and assaulting an emergency worker after incidents in Hatton and Kenilworth

A man has been charged with false imprisonment and assaulting an emergency worker after incidents in Hatton and Kenilworth.

A Coventry man is set to appear in court after being charged with multiple offences.

Carl Swinburn, of Lower Ford Street, Coventry has been charged with:

- Two counts of false imprisonment

- Three counts of criminal damage

- One count of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The 40-year-old has been remanded and will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).