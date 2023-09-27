Man charged with multiple drugs offences after car was stopped in Baginton

He was remanded to appear before magistrates in Coventry today (Wednesday)

A man has been charged with multiple drugs offences after a car was stopped by officers in Baginton.

Thomas Wilson, aged 22, of Marlcroft, Coventry, was charged with: possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - heroin; two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - crack cocaine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - cocaine; and being concerned in production of crack cocaine.

He was remanded to appear before magistrates in Coventry today (Wednesday).