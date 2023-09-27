Register
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Man charged with multiple drugs offences after car was stopped in Baginton

He was remanded to appear before magistrates in Coventry today (Wednesday)
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with multiple drugs offences after a car was stopped by officers in Baginton.

Thomas Wilson, aged 22, of Marlcroft, Coventry, was charged with: possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - heroin; two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - crack cocaine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - cocaine; and being concerned in production of crack cocaine.

He was remanded to appear before magistrates in Coventry today (Wednesday).

It follows an incident on Orchard Way in Baginton on Monday afternoon (September 25).