Man charged with multiple offences after officers seize drugs and knife in Warwick

A man has been charged with drug and weapon offences after heroin, crack cocaine, cash and a lock knife were seized when officers spotted a suspected drug deal in Warwick this week.

Benjamin Weavil, age 44, of Oakhurst Road in Birmingham, was arrested in Lamb Close on May 7 by plain clothed detectives from Warwickshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team while they were carrying out targeted drug patrols in the town.

He was charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Weavil appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 8, where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on June 6.

