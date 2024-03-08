Man charged with multiple shoplifting offences at shops in Kenilworth and Warwick
Craig Wright, 41, of Kempton Drive, Warwick was charged with seven counts of theft and one count of attempted theft.
A Warwick man has been charged with multiple shoplifting offences in Kenilworth and Warwick.
The alleged offences took place between November 2023 and January 2024.
Wright was arrested yesterday (Thursday March 7) following an investigation by Warwickshire Police.
He has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday March 8).