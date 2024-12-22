Man charged with murder after body found in Kenilworth property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with murder after a body found in a property in Kenilworth on Friday evening (December 20).

Stuart Baker, 43 of Etsome Terrace in Somerton, Somerset, has been charged with the murder of James Bosworth and possession of class A drugs.

Warwickshire Police said that he is due to appear in Coventry Magistrates Court for his first hearing on December 23.

This follows Warwickshire Police responding to a report of a death at a residence near a business in Rouncil Lane in Kenilworth on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

This was reported at 6.07pm, and officers arrived to find James Bosworth, 21 of Nottingham, who had died inside one of the residences having suffered multiple injuries.

Following this at 6.30pm, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of class A drugs.

Warwickshire Police said they are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward as it continues its investigation.

If anyone was witness to the events, particularly if they had contact with either the victim or the suspect before or around the time of the incident, they are being asked to contact the police as soon as possible citing Incident 318 of December 20.

Information can be reported online using Warwickshire Police’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/, by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Information can also be given by calling 101.

The senior investigating officer is DI 1857 Unett.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to its website at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/