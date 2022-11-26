Register
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Rugby

A 37-year-old woman from Rugby has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

By The Newsroom
20 minutes ago
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 2:36pm

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Rugby on Wednesday (November 23).

Chad Lloyd, aged 31 of no fixed address, was charged today (Saturday November 26) with murder and possession of a knife.

He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 28).

The charge is in connection with an incident on Spring Street at around 7pm on Wednesday (November 23).

A 37-year-old woman from Rugby has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She is currently in police custody.