A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Rugby on Wednesday (November 23).
Chad Lloyd, aged 31 of no fixed address, was charged today (Saturday November 26) with murder and possession of a knife.
He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 28).
The charge is in connection with an incident on Spring Street at around 7pm on Wednesday (November 23).
A 37-year-old woman from Rugby has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She is currently in police custody.