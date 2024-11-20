Man charged with murder of Rugby pensioner dies in jail
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The man charged with the murder of a Rugby pensioner has died in prison.
Surendra Patel, 78, was charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s in October. He was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered at a house in Aqua Place.
A police spokesman said: “Our investigation into the woman’s death is now over and will be a matter for the coroner.”