Man charged with murder of Rugby pensioner dies in jail

The man charged with the murder of a Rugby pensioner has died in prison.

Surendra Patel, 78, was charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s in October. He was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered at a house in Aqua Place.

A police spokesman said: “Our investigation into the woman’s death is now over and will be a matter for the coroner.”