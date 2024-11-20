Man charged with murder of Rugby pensioner dies in jail

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:49 GMT
The man charged with the murder of a Rugby pensioner has died in prison.

Surendra Patel, 78, was charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s in October. He was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered at a house in Aqua Place.

A police spokesman said: “Our investigation into the woman’s death is now over and will be a matter for the coroner.”

