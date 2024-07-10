Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after he was caught on CCTV disposing of a knife he had been carrying in Leamington town centre

Kai Kiernan, of no fixed abode, will appear at Leamington Magistrates Court on July 24.

This follows the events of Sunday July 7, when at 12:30am a community warden reported a man allegedly acting strangely in the town centre to the police.

The man reportedly ran off when the warden attempted to approach him.

When police arrived and attempted to detain the man, CCTV operators reportedly captured footage of the man allegedly attempting to dispose of a bladed article into a nearby bin.

A knife was then reportedly recovered by the community warden from the bin.