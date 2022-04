Karl Bell, 30, of no fixed abode is due to appear in court today (Friday April 29) after a man in his twenties was allegedly racially abused and assaulted in Warwick Street, Leamington Wednesday (April 27) afternoon.

A man has been charged with racially abusing and assaulting another man in Leamington.

Karl Bell, 30, of no fixed abode is due to appear in court today (Friday April 29) after a man in his twenties was allegedly racially abused and assaulted in Warwick Street, Leamington Wednesday (April 27) afternoon.