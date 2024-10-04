Man charged with series of burglary offences - including in Warwick and Kenilworth

A man has been charged with a series of burglary offences - including ones that happened in Warwick and Kenilworth.

Warwickshire Police have been investigating a series of burglaries across the county during the summer.

Officers have since charged Ethan Beresford, aged 24, of Ely Close, Birmingham.

He has been charged with:

A man has been charged with a series of burglary offences.
  • A burglary in Coleshill on July 5
  • An attempted burglary in Coleshill on July 5
  • An attempted burglary in Kingsbury on July 6
  • A burglary in Kenilworth on overnight on the July 20
  • A burglary in Warwick on July 23
  • A burglary in Coleshill on July 23
  • An attempted burglary in Coleshill on July 23

Beresford appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (October 2), where he was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on October 30.

If anyone has any information that could help Warwickshire Police with its investigation, they should call 101 or report the information via the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/

