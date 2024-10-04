Man charged with series of burglary offences - including in Warwick and Kenilworth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Warwickshire Police have been investigating a series of burglaries across the county during the summer.
Officers have since charged Ethan Beresford, aged 24, of Ely Close, Birmingham.
He has been charged with:
- A burglary in Coleshill on July 5
- An attempted burglary in Coleshill on July 5
- An attempted burglary in Kingsbury on July 6
- A burglary in Kenilworth on overnight on the July 20
- A burglary in Warwick on July 23
- A burglary in Coleshill on July 23
- An attempted burglary in Coleshill on July 23
Beresford appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (October 2), where he was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on October 30.
If anyone has any information that could help Warwickshire Police with its investigation, they should call 101 or report the information via the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/