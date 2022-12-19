Man charged with series of shoplifting offences in Leamington
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:54am
A man has been charged with a series of shoplifting offences in Leamington.
Mark Coles, aged 39 of no fixed abode, has been charged with five counts of theft from a shop, one count of theft of a pedal cycle and one count of criminal damage.
He was remanded to appear at court this morning (Monday).