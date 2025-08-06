Man charged with sexual assault in Rugby

A man has been charged in relation to an incident in Rugby.

Ahmed Muhammad Almahi, 32, of Parklands in Crick, was charged with sexual assault on a female late yesterday evening (Tuesday).

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

It follows an incident on Hillmorton Road and Crick Road in Rugby on Monday evening (August 4).

The person named in this release has been charged with offences and will be appearing in court.