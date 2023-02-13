The incident happened at a shop on the Parade

A man has been charged with voyeurism following an incident in a shop in Leamington last month.

The incident happened at H&M on the Parade on January 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man was arrested early on Saturday morning by officers from Leamington Spa Reactive CID, supported by an investigator from the Digital Investigations and Intelligence Unit, following Police media appeals.

A man has been charged with voyeurism following an incident at a shop in Leamington

Luke Poland, 27, of Percy Street, Stratford, was charged yesterday morning (Sunday January 12) with voyeurism.

He will appear in Coventry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (February 15) following an adjournment of the case today (February 13), at Coventry Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement