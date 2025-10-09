Man faces theft and burglary charges after Warwick and Leamington incidents

A man has been charged with multiple counts of theft and burglary after a number of incidents in Warwick and Leamington over recent weeks.

Paul Mott, of no fixed abode, was charged with six counts of theft from a shop, burglary (other than dwelling) with intent to steal, failing/refusing to provide a sample for Class A drug test and failing to comply with a community protection notice.

The 30-year-old has been bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday October 9).