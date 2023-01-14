A man has been found on a Rugby road with head injuries after a violent attack.

Police said the injuries are believed to have been caused by a "bladed object".

The man - aged in his early 40s - was taken to hospital. His injuries are serious but not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The attack happened at around 5am this morning (Saturday) in Craven Road.

Investigating officer, Det Con Liam Crouch from Rugby CID, said: "This is currently being treated as an isolated incident, and enquiries are now ongoing to ascertain the circumstances and those involved.

"If anyone witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area in the early hours of this morning, or may have any information regarding the incident, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 48 of 14 January 2022."

