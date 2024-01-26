Man in custody after police discover cannabis factory in Hillmorton
Police found drugs in Featherbed Lane this morning
A man is in custody after police discovered a cannabis factory in Hillmorton this morning (Friday).
Officers from Rugby Police Safer Neighbourhood Team uncovered the factory when they executed a warrant in Featherbed Lane.
One man is in in custody.
The warrant was executed with colleagues from police patrol, patrol investigations and tasking and briefing coordinator.