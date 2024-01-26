Register
BREAKING

Man in custody after police discover cannabis factory in Hillmorton

Police found drugs in Featherbed Lane this morning
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:49 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 10:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man is in custody after police discovered a cannabis factory in Hillmorton this morning (Friday).

Officers from Rugby Police Safer Neighbourhood Team uncovered the factory when they executed a warrant in Featherbed Lane.

One man is in in custody.

The warrant was executed with colleagues from police patrol, patrol investigations and tasking and briefing coordinator.