Man in custody after two police officers injured in dramatic vehicle chase in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2024, 13:35 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 13:35 BST
Two police officers were injured during a dramatic vehicle chase in Rugby yesterday morning (Monday, June 17).

Both officers suffered suspected whiplash when a car collided with them after they tried to stop it.

The car came to a stop after colliding with a tree in Alwyn Road, Rugby, where a 39-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He remains in custody at this time.

