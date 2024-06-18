Man in custody after two police officers injured in dramatic vehicle chase in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two police officers were injured during a dramatic vehicle chase in Rugby yesterday morning (Monday, June 17).

Both officers suffered suspected whiplash when a car collided with them after they tried to stop it.

The car came to a stop after colliding with a tree in Alwyn Road, Rugby, where a 39-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He remains in custody at this time.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...