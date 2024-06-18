Man in custody after two police officers injured in dramatic vehicle chase in Rugby
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two police officers were injured during a dramatic vehicle chase in Rugby yesterday morning (Monday, June 17).
Both officers suffered suspected whiplash when a car collided with them after they tried to stop it.
The car came to a stop after colliding with a tree in Alwyn Road, Rugby, where a 39-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He remains in custody at this time.
Have you got a story? Email [email protected]