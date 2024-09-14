Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 60s died at the scene of an accident involving a police car in Nuneaton last night (Friday).

It happened at around 8.45pm when officers were travelling to an emergency incident in Nuneaton.

Their vehicle hit the pedestrian on the B4113 Coventry Road between the junction of Gipsy Lane and the Griff Roundabout.

He sustained a serious head injury, and despite the best efforts of paramedics from the ambulance service, he sadly died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this time.

The incident happened near the Griff roundabout in Nuneaton. Picture: Google Street View.

Nobody else was injured.

A police spokesman said: “As is standard practice with any death following police activity, this has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), who have begun their independent investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"If you witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage of it, or information that could help with enquiries, please report this to us either via our website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 359 of 13 September.”