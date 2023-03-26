An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and bailed – police are now appealing for information

A pedestrian in his 70s has died after being hit by a car near Banbury town centre.

The family of the man, who is from Warwickshire, have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed.

A pedestrian in his 70s has died after being hit by a car near Banbury town centre.

A 19-year-old woman received minor injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are now appealing for witness information and dash-cam footage.

The incident happened at 10.35pm on Friday on the pedestrian crossing over the A361 between Horse Fair and Parsons Street, Banbury – close to the Thai Orchid restaurant and St Mary’s Church. It involved a red Nissan Pixo.

Lead investigating officer, Sergeant Edward Crofts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are conducting an investigation following this incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our enquiries are ongoing and one person has been arrested and bailed.

“We are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to the collision.

“Also we would ask anyone who has CCTV to check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that may assist our investigation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement