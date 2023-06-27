Register
Man in red balaclava drops trousers and exposes himself to woman on Leamington canal path

Leamington Police said the man was performing an indecent act in the bushes
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

A man pulled down his his trousers and exposed himself to a woman walking on the opposite side of a canal in Leamington.

The incident took place at around 7pm on Sunday June 25 on the canal path from Old Warwick Road to cycleway in Myton Road, near Morrisons.

Leamington Police said: "The man was reported to have been performing an indecent act in the bushes on the opposite side of the water to the towpath and the victim.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
"The person in question is described as wearing a red balaclava with yellow stitching around the mouth and eyes, and a pair of dark trousers.

"He is reported to be a white male of a skinny build, just short of 6ft, believed to have been in either his late teens or early 20s.

"If you have any information that could help with our enquiries, please contact us either online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report/, by dialling 101, or calling CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting Incident 393 of 25 June."