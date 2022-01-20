Man injured in random knife attack near Leamington park

A man was injured in a random knife attack near a Leamington park.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains with injuries to his arms, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The attack happened near Eagle Recreational Ground at around 5.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "A man in his 40s was walking through an alleyway in the Rec park on Aylesford Street when an unknown man is reported to have assaulted him with what is believed to be a bladed article.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or who was in the area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm."

Detective Sergeant Jen Baker said: “I appreciate this incident is concerning for the local community but I would like to reassure them a thorough investigation is being conducted by our team.

“We will be carrying out patrols and conducting house to house enquiries as part of our work so you may see more officers in the area.

“We are keen to establish exactly what went on and would encourage anyone who was in the vicinity of the park or who saw anyone acting suspiciously around Eagle Street, Aylesford Street or Shrubland Street area at the time of the incident to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help with our ongoing investigation.”