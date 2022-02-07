Man jailed after being caught with heroin and crack cocaine in Leamington

Lionel Sop. Photo by Warwickshire Police

A Coventry man who was caught with heroin and crack cocaine in Leamington has been jailed.

Lionel Sop, 38, of Kingsbury Road, Coventry pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and driving without a licence or insurance.

In January, Sop was stopped by officers from the Warwickshire Police County Lines Disruption Team after they spotted a suspected drug deal in Rugby Road, Leamington.

Ninety six wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were seized by the officers and Sop was arrested.

He was jailed for five years and four months.

Detective Constable Rob Garrison said: “Large seizures of drugs such as this cause significant disruption to the local supply chain.

“We know the impact the drugs trade has on local communities and we’re committed to ensuring criminals are not allowed to profit from this misery.

“We are committed to continuing to tackle the problem of county lines drugs crime in Warwickshire and would encourage anyone with information or concerns about the sale and supply of drugs is urged to contact Warwickshire Police on 101.