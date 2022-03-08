Man jailed after brutally attacking two women giving him a lift home in Binley Woods

Kane Harris.

A man who attacked a woman and her friend as he was given a lift home in Binley Woods following a night out has been jailed.

Kane Harris, 30, had been out in Coventry when he was offered a lift home by the victim – a woman in her thirties.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other victim, a woman in her twenties, was also in the car.

Following an argument, Harris grabbed the wheel of the car forcing it to come to a stop in Binley Woods.

He then dragged the first victim out of the car by her hair and slapped her face.

When the other woman intervened to help he threw her face-first against the car breaking - her jaw, eye socket and nose and leaving her with a bleed on the brain.

Harris, of Pembroke Way, Nuneaton was jailed for 18 months at Warwick Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to assaulting both women.

Detective Constable Lydia Crouch from Rugby CID said: “This was a terrifying incident which left one of his victims with horrific injuries.