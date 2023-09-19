Man jailed after falsely imprisoning two women at a house in the Warwick area

He was jailed for nine years.

A man has been jailed for nine years after falsely imprisoning two women at a house in the Warwick area.

Carl Swinburn, aged 42, formerly of Lower Ford Street, Coventry appeared before Warwick Crown Court on Friday (September 15).

It follows an incident on November 18, 2021, where Swinburn falsely imprisoned the two women.

Carl Swinburn has been jailed for nine years after falsely imprisoning two women at a house in the Warwick area. Photo by Warwickshire Police

One of the victims – a woman in her 40s – had offered to help Swinburn out with lifts throughout the day before returning to her house in the evening to have a few drinks with the second victim – a woman in her 30s.

Without provocation, Swinburn started to strangle the second victim and punch her in the face. He then grabbed her phone and smashed it on a table.

In fear, the first victim tried to leave the room before Swinburn grabbed her and put a pillow over her face.

The whole ordeal lasted until 2pm the following day when Swinburn left in a taxi.

During this time Swinburn refused to let either woman leave and regularly threatened them and smashed items in the room.

The women raised the alarm and the police arrived a short time later.

Swinburn was arrested a few weeks later at a house in Coventry. While being taken to custody he spat at a police officer and attempted to defecate in the police van.

He was jailed having previously being found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment, one count of assault, three counts of criminal damage and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was also found guilty of a kidnap in Coventry in 2020.

He was jailed for nine years with another five years being spent on licence having being classed as a dangerous offender.

Detective Constable Matthew Collins from Warwickshire Police CID said: “During this ordeal Swinburn subjected these women to the most sickening violence and abuse. Thankfully neither of them was seriously injured although the attack has certainly taken its toll on them mentally.

“I commend the victims for the courage they have shown in seeing this investigation through to the end. Swinburn is a violent bully who thought he could offend without consequence.”