Neighbours heard noise from a fan and saw vehicles coming and going in the early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed after growing cannabis at a property in Warwick.

Kledi Muca, 20 of no fixed abode, was sentenced today (Monday October 9) to 18 months in prison.

He will also have to pay a surcharge of £187.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Operating on intelligence from the community about fan noise and vehicles coming and going in the early hours, officers attended the address in Pattens Road, and discovered a garage containing growing equipment at the back of the property.

The property also smelled of cannabis.

Officers gained entry to the property, and found around 45 plants in the early stages of development.

The property was set up with pots and equipment in a manner consistent with the large-scale production of cannabis, although it was caught before it could produce any saleable product.

Kledi Muca, 20 of no fixed abode, was sentenced today (Monday October 9) to 18 months imprisonment. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

The electricity was also found to have been bypassed – needing a visit from an engineer to make the property safe again.

Muca was found inside and arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Brewster said: “Cannabis grows give gangs the goods needed for them to grow larger, more influential, more powerful, more dangerous to the communities they parasitise.

“On Pattens Road, we got there in time – we’re confident any larger organisation gang made a loss on the materials for this farm, as it did not reach the stage of true production or profitability.