Man jailed after growing cannabis at a property in Warwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been jailed after growing cannabis at a property in Warwick.
Kledi Muca, 20 of no fixed abode, was sentenced today (Monday October 9) to 18 months in prison.
He will also have to pay a surcharge of £187.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Operating on intelligence from the community about fan noise and vehicles coming and going in the early hours, officers attended the address in Pattens Road, and discovered a garage containing growing equipment at the back of the property.
The property also smelled of cannabis.
Officers gained entry to the property, and found around 45 plants in the early stages of development.
The property was set up with pots and equipment in a manner consistent with the large-scale production of cannabis, although it was caught before it could produce any saleable product.
The electricity was also found to have been bypassed – needing a visit from an engineer to make the property safe again.
Muca was found inside and arrested.
Advertisement
Advertisement
PC Brewster said: “Cannabis grows give gangs the goods needed for them to grow larger, more influential, more powerful, more dangerous to the communities they parasitise.
“On Pattens Road, we got there in time – we’re confident any larger organisation gang made a loss on the materials for this farm, as it did not reach the stage of true production or profitability.
“This was thanks to a community sick of encroachment from criminal elements who decided to say ‘no more’.”