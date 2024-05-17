Man jailed after police discover cannabis farm in Rugby with plants worth more than £125k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed after police discovered a cannabis farm in Rugby with plants worth more than £125,000.

Erin Mamli, 26, of no fixed abode was sentenced on Tuesday (May 14) at Warwick Crown Court.

Mamli had pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis in March. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

In March, officers went to a house in Claremont Road in Rugby after receiving information about a potential cannabis grow there.

Officers said that when they looked through the letterbox they smelt cannabis and heard the humming of fans.

They shouted through to see if there was anyone there.

Warwickshire Police said the occupant ran out the back door where he was met by two other officers who detained him.

The officers went into the property where they found 209 cannabis plants growing across five rooms, including in the basement and loft.

Warwickshire Police said the grow would have had a street value of around £125,000.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins from Rugby Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “This conviction was part of our ongoing work to tackle the distribution of drugs in Rugby.

"It was members of the community who raised concerns about the production of cannabis at the house.

“The impact of cannabis production is felt in many ways, such as an increase in violent crime and antisocial behaviour and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

"Many people seem to be of the opinion that cannabis is a harmless drug when in fact those who supply it are often organised and dangerous criminals.

"They are profiting from the misery of others.”

If anyone thinks someone is growing cannabis in their neighbourhood they can report it to by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/

Information can also be reported to the force by calling 101.