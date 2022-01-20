Man jailed after police found cocaine in raid on Bedworth property

Glynn Callaghan

A Bedworth man has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting being involved in supplying cocaine.

Police officers from the Offender Management Unit team carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Leicester Road in August 2020, where a large quantity of white powder, which tests showed to be cocaine, was seized.

A quantity of cash, mobile phones, scales and other drugs paraphernalia were also recovered by the team and Glynn Callaghan, 39, was arrested.

Following further investigative work, Lucy McDermott, also of Leicester Road, was voluntarily interviewed by officers.

Both Callaghan and McDermott were subsequently charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Having pleaded guilty to the offence, the pair were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court yesterday, Wednesday.

Callaghan, formerly of Leicester Road, was given 30 months imprisonment while McDermott, 26, was given a suspended sentence.

DC Sian Cook said: “The misery drugs can cause is well known not just to those who take them but to those in the local community as well.

“Offending of this nature is not a victimless crime and there are numerous people across Nuneaton and Bedworth who are vulnerable because of their addiction to class A drugs.

“Our CID teams will relentlessly seek out individuals who continue to deal illegal drugs within our communities and proactively target people we believe to be involved in drugs as well as using the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.