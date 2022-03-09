Man jailed after threatening people with imitation handgun during fight in Rugby town centre

Karmarni Bailey.

A man has been jailed after pulling out a fake firearm during a fight in Rugby town centre last year.

Karmarni Bailey, 22 of Clough Close, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday for sentencing.

At around 2pm on November 17 police received a report of a fight involving Bailey at Market Place in the town centre.

During the incident, he pulled a black handgun out of his rucksack and pointed it at others involved in the fight and those trying to help.

Rugby officers attended the scene, found those involved and seized the firearm - which was later found to be an imitation.

Bailey pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and affray.

And last week he was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Following the outcome, investigating officer Det Con Rebecca Naughton from Rugby Proactive CID said: “Karmarni’s actions last November were understandably traumatic to those involved.

"Despite the fact it was an imitation firearm, this would not have been obvious without close examination and for all intents and purposes, this appeared to be a real threat.

“I’d like to thank the witnesses in this investigation for their help and dedication, and would also sincerely like to thank the Rugby Town Rangers, who went above and beyond to deal with this incident prior to police arrival.