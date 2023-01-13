A man has been jailed for damaging cars in south Leamington.
Concerned residents reported a spate of vandalism against vehicles over the past few days and police increased patrols to catch the offender.
Today (Friday) Inderjit Lall, aged 39 of Leamington appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court where he plead guilty to eight counts of vehicle interference, one count of criminal damage and two other offences. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail.
Over the past few days, Warwickshire Police's Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team investigated the many reports of vandalism and noticed a pattern in the break-ins.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “One officer, who was playing a key role in the investigation, even swapped shifts so they could be working late at night, when these incidents were occurring.
"And then, in the early hours of January 9, officers arrested 39-year-old man Inderjit Lall, of no fixed abode, in connection with the incidents.
"Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, Response and the Prisoner Processing Team put in a significant amount of time and effort into securing this conviction which will protect the community from further harm."
PC Morton from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood said "Mr Lall has caused significant distress to the public over his offending spree and I am pleased that he has now been brought to justice. I hope that a spell in prison will give him time to reflect on his behaviour and hope that the residents of Leamington can sleep easier in the knowledge that he is no longer on the streets".