Man jailed for 18 months for setting up large cannabis farm in Leamington
In June, following information received from members of the public and work from plain clothes officers, Leamington Police raided the house in Westlea Road and discovered the cannabis farm.
In total 412 plants were recovered from the house and, Arlind Gasa, who was arrested at the address was charged with production of cannabis and remanded to appear before court.
Yesterday (Thursday July 28), Gasa was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Leamington Police have said: “If you believe drugs are being grown or dealt in your area please let us know.
"We will never ignore intelligence received and it might lead to a discovery like this one.”