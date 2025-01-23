Man jailed for 25 years for child rape and assault offences in Warwick

Scott Dobson-Smith. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a child in the Warwick area.

Scott Dobson-Smith, formerly of Dryburgh Crescent, Plymouth, but who is now in prison, attended Warwick Crown Court last Thursday (January 16).

In February 2024, Dobson-Smith was found guilty of nine counts of rape and sexual assault against a girl and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Last week, he was further convicted of assault and ill-treating a separate child, and was given a further 12-month sentence to run consecutively with the one he is currently serving.

Warwickshire Police said the offences took place in the Warwick area between 2012 to 2021 against two girls who were aged eight and five when the abuse started.

The force said that as the defendant had an outstanding trial at the time he was initially sentenced in February 2024, it did not publish that outcome at the time.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Lucy Skidmore said: “Scott Dobson-Smith was known to the victims and used his position to control, manipulate and groom them.

“His crimes were despicable, and while I am pleased he is now facing the consequences, it will never undo the damage and trauma he has caused.

“I’d like to thank the victims for their courage throughout this investigation, and I hope this sentence highlights that regardless of when a sexual offence occurred, we will investigate and ensure justice prevails.”

To report a crime to Warwickshire Police call 101 or 999 in an emergency or contact the force via: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/