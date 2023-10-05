Man jailed for nine years for raping 13-year-old girl in Warwick car park

Police have praised the bravery of the girl to come forward and give evidence

A man has been jailed for nine years for raping a 13-year-old girl in a Warwick car park.

Sheikh Mahmood used a social media platform to talk with a girl before arranging to meet her on the evening of February 10.

When the victim got into his car, Mahmood is understood to have taken her to a secluded car park where he raped her.

Sheikh Mahmood

The girl returned to her friend’s house where she told her what had happened, and having reported the incident to police, an investigation began.

Phone work quickly identified Mahmood as the account holder, and he was arrested by officers at his home in West Bromwich the next day.

The 27-year-old, of Whitehall Road, was charged with rape and following a four-day trial at in August, was found unanimously guilty by the jury.

He also admitted supplying a controlled drug of class B – cannabis to the same girl on the night of the offence.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (October 2), he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Detective Constable James Stone-Fewings said: “This was a hugely traumatic incident and I’d like to commend the victim for the bravery she has shown in coming forward.

“Our specially trained officers have supported her since the beginning of the investigation but understandably, it has been, and continues to be, an incredibly challenging time for both her and her family.

“Mahmood has shown no remorse throughout, and thankfully has been convicted of this appalling crime. The length of his sentence reflects the need to protect the public from him.

“We will always investigate thoroughly and do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.

"I also hope Mahmood’s conviction will provide reassurance to other victims of sexual offences and give them the confidence to report, safe in the knowledge that they will be listened to and supported.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Anyone who has been the victim of a rape or sexual offence is encouraged to report the incident to police, where our specially trained officers will help victims with care and sensitivity and will work to get the right result for them with their wishes in mind.”

