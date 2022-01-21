Man jailed for punching shop worker in Leamington and then indecently exposing himself to customers and staff

A man has been jailed for punching shop worker in Leamington and then indecently exposing himself to customers and staff.

Levi Cox, aged 26 of Delius Street, Coventry, appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Friday January 14 where he was sentenced to five months’ in prison. He is also required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years.

On November 15 last year, Cox entered a shop in the Royal Priors shopping centre and punched a member of staff while intoxicated. He also stood in the doorway of the premises and exposed himself to the customers and staff.

Police were called to the scene and once detained by officers, Cox kicked and punched out in the police vehicle and kicked several hot drinks over in the vehicle, causing damage to the interior.

Cox was charged with exposure, criminal damage and assault by beating and pleaded guilty to the offences.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer PC Keown Gavin said: “Cox showed a total disregard for those involved in these offences, especially the member of staff involved who did absolutely not expect nor deserve to be assaulted whilst at work.

“Fortunately he was not injured, but was understandably shocked and disgusted by the behaviour displayed by Cox, yet acted with great professionalism.