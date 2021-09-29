Man jailed for sexually assaulting a stranger on a bench in Leamington's Jephson Gardens

A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a stranger on a bench in Leamington's Jephson Gardens.

Saad Sheikh, aged 30, of The Spinney, Coventry pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Warwick Crown Court and was today (Wednesday) sentenced to 30 months in prison.

On the evening of August 1, 2020, the victim – a woman aged in her 40s – was sitting on a bench near Jephson Gardens when Sheikh sat down next to her and sexually assaulted her.

Sheikh was arrested five days later after he was identified on CCTV.

As well be being jailed, he was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and given a 10 year sexual harm prevention order preventing him from engaging in any paid or unpaid work with vulnerable people.

The court heard Sheikh inappropriately touched the victim over and under her clothing.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nic Mort from Leamington CID said: “I would like to recognise the bravery of the victim who has conducted herself with bravery and dignity throughout the investigation.

Saad Sheikh

“As well as receiving a custodial sentence, Sheikh will also have to sign of the sex offender register and be subject to sexual harm prevention order which means he will be closely monitored when he is released from prison.