Man jailed in connection with supplying drugs and having a knife in Leamington

A man has been jailed in connection with supplying drugs in Leamington.

Wisdom Egege, 22, of Walshaw Road, Sheffield was arrested on the canal towpath near Rushmore Terrace in May 2021.

Officers on patrol spotted several known drug users heading towards the canal towpath and followed them.

As they walked alongside the canal a member of the public reported seeing drug dealing taking place.

Wisdom Egege

They located Egege where they searched him and seized drugs and a knife.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (24 March) Egege was jailed for two years and six months having previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a knife in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

Detective Constable Aiden Griffiths said: “There is no place for drugs in Leamington or anywhere else in Warwickshire, and we’ll continue to target those dealing in the county.

“Drugs cause untold damage in our communities, from the impact on users and their family and friends, to the crime that goes hand-in-hand with drug dealing and drug use.

“Hopefully this conviction will act as a deterrent and shows how determined we are to bring drug dealers to justice.”

DC Griffiths added: “Our work relies heavily on information provided by our communities, and I would urge anyone with information about drug dealing to make sure they report it.