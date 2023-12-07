Man kidnapped, assaulted, humiliated and threatened with ammonia near Leamington over drugs debt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been found guilty of kidnapping and beating up a man near Leamington over a drugs debt.

Aseel Alshamrani and Adoulali Boutafala took their victim to a sports field on the outskirts of town where they assaulted him and made him remove his clothes by threatening to throw ammonia over him.

The pair were working for a drugs line known as the ‘Rex line’ in 2020.

The victim – then is his late teens and now in his early 20s – had been exploited to deal drugs on behalf of the ‘Rex line’ and quickly fell into debt.

Alshamrani and Boutafala made threats towards the victim and his family before driving to his home around midnight on June 23 2020.

When they arrived, he initially tried to settle his debt but was threatened and made to get into a car, before being assaulted outside Leamington.

They returned to Coventry and the victim, who had been left in the park, walked into Leamington to report the incident to police.

After further investigation Alshamrani and Boutafala were arrested in Coventry city centre and subsequently charged in relation to the incident.

Alshamrani, 20, of Furlong Road, Coventry, was charged with kidnap, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Boutafala, 24, formerly of Prince of Wales Close, London, was charged with kidnap, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The duo had denied any wrongdoing throughout but after a two-week trial at Warwick Crown Court, on Friday (December 1) they were found guilty on all counts by the jury.

They will be sentenced at the same court on January 19.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Magnus Mcauley said: “This was a particularly horrendous incident made worse by how the pair threatened and ultimately, humiliated the victim.

“Although he has made a full physical recovery, the mental scars and anguish of what he went through will no doubt remain for a long time.

“I hope he can now try to move on with the next chapter of his life free from the threat of drugs.”