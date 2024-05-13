Man left with bleeding to brain after dispute over item at Warwickshire car boot sale
The man was reportedly punched in the head and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance services.
It was later reported that the victim had suffered a bleed on the brain.
The attack happened yesterday (Sunday May 12) at a car boot sale in Lea Marston.
A 28-year-old man from West Bromwich has been arrested on suspicion of GBH assault.
DS Michael Brennen said “There’s never a good reason to assault someone.
“Often only one punch placed in anger can lead to life-changing injuries for the recipient, and you will have to live with that fact – along with the legal consequences for serious assault – for the rest of your life.”
"Investigations are ongoing. If you saw anything, particularly if you have dashcam or CCTV, or can otherwise help with our enquiries, contact us citing Incident 108 of 12 May:
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111